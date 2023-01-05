Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Cut to €264.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €265.00 ($281.91) to €264.00 ($280.85) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $47.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

