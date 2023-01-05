Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 596,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,881,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras



Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

