PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PZC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

