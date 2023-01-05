PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PTY stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

