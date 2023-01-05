PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PGP opened at $7.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
