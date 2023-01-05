PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHK opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.35.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
