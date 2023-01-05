PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHK opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.