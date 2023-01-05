PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

