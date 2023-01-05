PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
PFN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
