PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.01.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
