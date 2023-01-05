PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

