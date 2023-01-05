PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.59.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
