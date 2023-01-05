PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

