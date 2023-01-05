PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

