PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:PMF opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

