PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.