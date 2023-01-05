PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.