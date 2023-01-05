Piper Sandler Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $45.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

