Piper Sandler Downgrades Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Neutral

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

