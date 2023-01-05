Piper Sandler Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $7.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,413 shares of company stock worth $470,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

