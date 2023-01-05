Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Trading Up 1%

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.