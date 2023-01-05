PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $418,195.30 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

