PLC Ultima Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $519.74 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $858.13 or 0.05090873 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $519.74 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.02197119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30361160 BTC.

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

