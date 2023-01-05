Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $56.65 million and $673,337.86 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

