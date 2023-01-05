Polygon Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004709 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.94 billion and approximately $190.95 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00444402 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.02203061 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.84 or 0.30361080 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
