PotCoin (POT) Trading 94.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $805,682.05 and approximately $7.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00450771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

