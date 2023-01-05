Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.12

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.12 and traded as high as $77.75. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 76,783 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 90.9% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.