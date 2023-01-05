Premia Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $62,172.47 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 174.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00442551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.02204232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.33 or 0.30234684 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

