Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.04

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.04 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.94 ($0.47). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45), with a volume of 15,535 shares.

Pressure Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

