Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5.3% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 1,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 4.2 %
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.