Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

