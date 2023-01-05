Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of GDV stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

