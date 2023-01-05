Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

