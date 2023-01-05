Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

