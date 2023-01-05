Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

