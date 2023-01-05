Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

