Prometeus Price Tops $3.90 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $75.05 million and $76,677.14 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00023118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

