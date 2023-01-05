ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 3.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.62. 93,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,788,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

