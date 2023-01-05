Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 200 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.