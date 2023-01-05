Providence First Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

