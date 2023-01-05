Providence First Trust Co Has $796,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $309.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $592.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

