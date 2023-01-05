Providence First Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

TRV stock opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

