Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $721.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.51 and its 200 day moving average is $660.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $925.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

