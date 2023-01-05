Providence First Trust Co Takes $181,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

