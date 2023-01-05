Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.65

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.24. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 89,469 shares trading hands.
PVBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
