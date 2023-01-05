Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.65

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.24. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 89,469 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.