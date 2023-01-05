PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.05). 577,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 651,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRSR. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PRS REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.55.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PRS REIT

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, insider David Steffan Francis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($20,000.00). In other news, insider David Steffan Francis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,000.00). Also, insider Stephen Smith purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($84,819.28).

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

