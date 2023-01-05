PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PSGTY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
