PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 0.3%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 14,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

