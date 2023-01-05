Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 0.3%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €56.12 ($59.70) and last traded at €56.52 ($60.13). 178,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 880% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.70 ($60.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €50.78 and a 200 day moving average of €56.85. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.