Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.80 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $83.82 million and $4.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32377361 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,544,485.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

