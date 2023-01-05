PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $261.72

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.72 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.13). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.23), with a volume of 192,040 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £753.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

