Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of QLYS opened at $112.09 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

