QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.87 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $131,807.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040017 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234056 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00169019 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,101.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.