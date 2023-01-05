QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $131,026.54

QUASA (QUA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $106.07 million and $131,026.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00169019 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,101.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.