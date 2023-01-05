Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.83 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00009010 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $73.98 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
