Rakon (RKN) Reaches Market Cap of $70.02 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $70.02 million and $29,539.05 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

