Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 6.1%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.02. 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
