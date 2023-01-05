Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 6.1%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.02. 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

